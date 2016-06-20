Kazakhstan works on simplifying visa regime for Chinese businessmen – FM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan works on simplifying visa regime for Chinese businessmen, Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Idrissov said at the meeting with public in Astana.

“Consultations regarding issuance of visas for Chinese nationals are underway. The point at issue is regulation of issuance of tourist group visas. We are presently working on simplification of trips for the representatives of business circles, namely, along with signing the agreements on group travels. We have inked a special agreement on increasing the number of trips for the businessmen under major industrial programs with China (…) These are at least 52 projects,” said the Minister.

E.Idrissov noted that Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan suggested simplifying visa issuance procedure for the relatives of the Embassy staff.

“We have proposed certain forms of simplification of visa regime. In general, there have never been any problems. On the contrary, to my mind, Chinese diplomats enjoy preferential conditions for their relatives’ visits to Kazakhstan,” he said.