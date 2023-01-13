Kazakhstan works out World Religions Congress development concept

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Information and Social Development Minister Darkhan Kydyrali revealed that the concept for the development of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is being elaborated, Kazinform reports.

«20 important events were held last year. Of these, 8 were attended by international experts, well-known scientists, and politicians, and representatives of international organizations. Besides, over 60 bilateral meetings were held with heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations.

Strengthening of interethnic and interfaith accord and unity is one of the key goals,» Darkhan Kydyrali told the extended board meeting.

The Minister added that pursuant to the President’s task the ministry prepared the People’s Assembly development concept for 2022-2026.

«One of the important events in the country’s political life became the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions which brought together over 100 delegations from 50 nations, the visit of Pope Francis to Kazakhstan,» Kydyrali said.