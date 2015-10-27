ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and the world's major foreign investors, such as Australian-British "RioTinto", South Korean "Korea Resources Corporation", Australian "Illuka Resources Limited" and Germany's "Ulmus Fund", have launched geological exploration work.

"The preliminary stage of the survey campaign will start with radio-physical research in order to get geometric and radiometric data in the territories examined. This research is scheduled for late October 2015," Director of Iluka Resources Казахстан Alison Morley said at a briefing in Astana. "Following the research, we will define promising deposits and the course of further geological exploration in Kazakhstan for 2016," she added. In turn, Chairman of the Board of Kazgeology Galym Nurzhanov told mass media that the Kazakh side plans to negotiate the training of local specialists together with foreign investors. "Moreover, 16 Kazakhstani specialists will undergo training at Australia's "Iluka Resources Limited" where they will master the technology of placer deposits exploration," Nurzhanov specified. A program of transfer of 6 new technologies and training of around 60 specialists of the Geology and Subsoil Use Committee and JSC Kazgeology will be implemented together with Rio Tinto, he noted. According to G. Nurzhanov, Kazgeology is conducting presently huge work in near-border regions within the CIS Intergovernmental Council on Subsoil Exploration, Use and Protection. Besides, a joint international project "Geological Structures and Metallogeny in Northern, Central and Eastern Asia and in adjusting areas" including 5 countries (Russia, China, Mongolia, Republic of Korea and Kazakhstan) is under implementation now.