Kazakhstan, World Bank bring to life projects worth $8bln in the span of 30 years

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov met with World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia Tatiana Proskuryakova this week to discuss partnership with the international financial institution aimed at the support of the ambitious reforms carried out in the country, Kazinform News Agency reports.

In the span of over 30 years of close cooperation Kazakhstan in partnership with the World Bank implemented 48 joint projects to the tune of over $8 billion. Currently, six projects are being implemented.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Smailov emphasized the Government of Kazakhstan is keen to deepen cooperation with the World Bank further.

Tatiana Proskuryakova, in turn, pointed out the World Bank stepped up preparation of new projects in Kazakhstan as was agreed at the bilateral talks in August 2023. This includes the Government’s program that ensures broadband internet access to remote areas across Kazakhstan.

Proskuryakova added that this will serve as a great example for all Central Asian countries, expressing hope Kazakhstan’s role as a regional leader will strengthen.