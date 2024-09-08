Kazakhstan wraps up Paralympic Games with record medals

Kazakhstani para-athletes wrapped up the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Kazakhstan won the record-high nine medals at this Paralympics to rank 39th in the official overall standings.

Photo credit: Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry

David Degtyarev won a gold medal in the Men’s Powerlifting finals. He is the only Kazakh athlete to become a two-time champion of the Paralympic Games.

Photo credit: olympic.kz

Kazakh judoka Akmaral Nauatbek grabbed gold in the Women’s 48 kg J2 final bout.

Photo credit: Paralympic Committee

Kazakhstani para shooter Yerkin Gabbasov won a silver medal in the R1 - Men's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event in Paris scoring a total of 247.7 points.

Photo credit: olympic.kz

Para swimmer Nurdaulet Zhumagali of Kazakhstan claimed the Men's 100m Breaststroke SB13 silver. He won the bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Photo credit: olympic.kz

Yergali Shamey won a silver medal in the Men -73 kg J1 para judo event. World and Asian Games champion Yergali Shamey, 39yo, made his Paralympic debut in Paris.

Photo credit: olympic.kz

Another Kazakhstan’s para judoka Dayana Fedossova claimed a bronze medal at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris.

Photo credit: olympic.kz

Dastan Mukashbekov also won a bronze medal in the Men’s Shot Put F36 finals at the Paralympic Games. Notably, the Kazakh shot putter grabbed bronze with a throw of 16 m setting a new Asian record. It is the country’s first medal in the Field and Track events at the Paralympic Games.

Photo credit: olympic.kz

Kazakh judoka Zarina Raifova won a bronze medal in the Women’s +70 kg J2 bronze medal bout to bring Kazakhstan the 8th medal.

Photo credit: olympic.kz

Zhurkamyrza Shukurbekov won a bronze medal in the Men’s 90 kg J2 finals at the Summer Paralympic Games to add the ninth medal to the country’s tally.

44 athletes defended the country’s colors in nine sports at the Summer Paralympic Games 2024 in France which is also a new record.