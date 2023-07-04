EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:33, 04 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan wraps up spring sowing campaign

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Agriculture announced the spring sowing campaign had successfully come to an end in all regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In his report at the Government meeting on Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev claimed the spring sowing campaign was wrapped up in all regions of the country according to the schedule.

    Minister Karashukeyev also said utmost attention is paid to irrigation agriculture since it plays an important role in agricultural production.

    According to him, this year 1,58 million ha of irrigated lands have been cultivated requiring 11,4 billon cubic meters of water. Ridge and furrow irrigation methods is used for 1,12 million ha of cultivated lands in the country.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan Agriculture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!