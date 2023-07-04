Kazakhstan wraps up spring sowing campaign

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Agriculture announced the spring sowing campaign had successfully come to an end in all regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his report at the Government meeting on Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev claimed the spring sowing campaign was wrapped up in all regions of the country according to the schedule.

Minister Karashukeyev also said utmost attention is paid to irrigation agriculture since it plays an important role in agricultural production.

According to him, this year 1,58 million ha of irrigated lands have been cultivated requiring 11,4 billon cubic meters of water. Ridge and furrow irrigation methods is used for 1,12 million ha of cultivated lands in the country.