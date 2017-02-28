Kazakhstan Wrestling Championship kicked off in Shymkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 400 athletes in 24 weight categories from all over the country will compete at the Championship of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Greco-Roman, freestyle and women's wrestling among adults which has kicked off in Shymkent, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event was organized with the help of the Ministry of Culture and Sport, Federation of Greco-Roman, freestyle and women's wrestling.

In Greco-Roman wrestling competion famous athletes such as Almat Kebispaev, Doszhan Kartikov, Nurmakhan Tynaliev, Danial Gadzhiev are taking part in the tournament. In women's wrestling it is Guzel Manyurova, Elmira Syzdykova and Ekatherina Larionova.And in free-style wrestling Akzhurek Tanatarov, Nurlan Bekzhanov and Daulet Niyazbekov.

Kazakhstan Wrestling Championship will last till March 1st.