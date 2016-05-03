EN
    16:40, 03 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, XUAR bilateral relations discussed in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today in the Ukimet Uyi, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakhytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting with Zhang Chunxian, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR).

    The sides discussed the prospects of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and XUAR. Bakhytzhan Sagintayev and Zhang Chunxian stated strengthening of cultural and trade-economic relations, which is proved by contribution of the "Khorgos", International Centre for Cross-Border Cooperation, the opening of "green corridor" for agricultural products of China, the increase in traffic over the railroad crossings such as "Dostyk-Alashankou", "Altynkol-Horgos" and cooperation at the Lianyungang marine terminal.

    In this regard, the First Deputy Prime Minister and the Secretary of the Party Committee of Xinjiang noted the importance of creation of the Inter-Regional Cooperation Forum between Kazakhstan and the PRC.

    The parties discussed also trade and economic issues, industrial and innovative cooperation, cooperation in transport projects and agriculture.

    Source: www.primeminister.kz

