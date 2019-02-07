Kazakhstan Youth Center unveiled in Poland

SWIECIE. KAZINFORM - A delegation of the Sarsen Amanzholov East Kazakhstan State University (EKSU) has opened Abai Youth Cultural and Educational Center at Linguistics-Technical University (LTU) in Swiecie, Poland, Kazinform reports.

The event was held with the support from the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Administration of East Kazakhstan region, and the East Kazakhstan Regional Office of the Nur Otan Party.

"It is symbolic that the Youth Center is unveiled in the Year of Youth in Kazakhstan initiated by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev," said the EKSU Rector, Professor Mukhtar Tolegen. "I would like to highlight that it is not by chance that the center was named after the great Abai. Abai is one of the most significant symbols of Kazakhstan's culture, a genius who was born and lived in East Kazakhstan. In addition, in our university, there are rich traditions of Abai studies, there is a scientific school of well-known Kazakhstani scientist Aizhan Kartayeva. The university hosts large conferences on Abay studies. Monographs and scientific articles have been published, bachelor and master-degree theses have been written on understanding the genius of Abai. This means that our scientists and students can tell much about Abai and his worldview poetry."

The new center will become a dialogue platform for the exchange of cultures, educational programs, and international scientific projects and contribute to the development of academic mobility and double-diploma education between universities of Kazakhstan and Poland.

Both sides did a lot for the opening of the center. The Polish side allocated a separate building. Books about Kazakhstan in Polish, English, Kazakh, and Russian languages, as well as cultural artifacts, were donated.

The East Kazakhstan delegation also donated the bust of Abai made by sculptor Dauren Doshchanov and the painting "Abai" by artist Alibek Shokanov to the Polish university.

On the center opening day, Oskemen hosted a roundtable titled "The role of universities in the dialogue of cultures" with Poland online.

The next step in cooperation between the universities of the two countries will be the opening of Copernicus Cultural and Educational Center at the Sarsen Amanzholov East Kazakhstan State University.