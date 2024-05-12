Kazakhstani, 9yo, hauls FIDE World School Chess Championship bronze

9-year-old Iman Nabiyev of Kazakhstan finished third in the overall standings of the FIDE World School Chess Championship that took place in Lima, Peru, from April 30 to May 10, 2024, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan’s Iman claimed bronze in classical chess and silver in blitz at the tournament.

The FIDE World School Chess Championship brought together over 1,400 contenders from over 30 countries of the world.

Earlier, Iman ended up a runner-up at the FIDE U8 World Cadet Chess Championships 2023 and the champion of the U7 Asian Schools Chess Championship 2022.