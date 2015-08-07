Kazakhstani A. Abdrakhmanov advanced into finals of Asian kickboxing championships 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 24-year-old Kazakhstani Aidyn Abdrakhmanov advanced into the finals of the WAKO Asian kickboxing championships 2015 in India, the press service of the correctional committee of the Internal Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan informs.

"His opponent in the 90kg class will be determined later today. The athlete from Kazakhstan defeated sportsmen from India, Kuwait and Taipei on the way to the finals," the statement of the committee reads.