Kazakhstani Abdumalik 2nd at FIDE Online Steinitz Memorial 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik finished second at the FIDE Online Steinitz Memorial, Prosports.kz reports.

Zhansaya won five victories beating China’s Tan Zhongyi and Lei Tingjie Lei, Bulgarian Antoaneta Stefanova, Russia’s Alexandra Kosteniuk and French Mari Sebag. 20-year-old Kazakh grandmaster lost to Russia’s Lagno, who led the tournament scoring 8 points on day 2 in the women’s section. Zhansaya lost half a point to Lagno scoring 7.5 to share second place with Kosteniuk and Tan Zhangyi.