    20:10, 09 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Adil Galiakhmetov reaches Men’s 1500m Short Track Speed Skating Final

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s Adil Galiakhmetov reached the Final of the Men’s 1500m Short Track Speed Skating event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani short track speed skater Galiakhmetov clocked 2:18.291 finishing fourth in the Men’s 1500m Semifinals. He is to compete in the Men’s 1500m Short Track Speed Skating A Final.

    The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20.

    34 athletes represent Kazakhstan at the 2022 Beijing Olympics



