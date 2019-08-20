Kazakhstani advances in U.S. Open qualification

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has advanced in the qualifying round of the U.S. Open, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the opening match of the qualification Rybakina defeated American Emma Navarro 6-1, 6-1 in 49 minutes.

On August 21, Rybakina will face Aussie Arina Rodionova to qualify for the main draw of the Grand Slam tournament.

Alexander Nedovyesov is also set to represent Kazakhstan at the tournament.