EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:34, 13 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani air companies recommended to suspend flights to Egypt

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani air companies have been recommended to restrict outbound flights to the airports of Egypt following an urgent meeting at the Ministry for Investment and Development.

    Local tour operators have been highly recommended to suspend sale of holiday packages to Egypt as well until results of the investigation into horrific accident with Russia's Airbus A321 are made public. The suspension, according to the ministry, is due to security concerns. It bears to remind that Russian, British and Dutch air carriers as well as Turkish Airlines company suspended their flights to Egypt for the same reason. Kazakhstan-based SCAT air company announced it will suspend its flights from Almaty to Sharm el-Sheikh starting from November 17.

    Tags:
    Russia Tourism Ministry of Investments and Development Government News Tourism and Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!