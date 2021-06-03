Kazakhstani airline to launch new Turkestan-Tashkent flight

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting between Uzbek Transport Minister Ilkhom Makhkamov and Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Beibut Atamkulov has taken place today as part of the visit of Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov to Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting the sides agreed to launch the flight Turkestan-Tashkent run by Kazakhstan’s airline Fly Arystan twice a week starting from June 21, 2021.

The flights are to be operated in strict observation of sanitary epidemiological measures of the two countries.

It is said that the number of flights is to be increased give the COVID-19 situation is improved.