Kazakhstani airlines fined for KZT25mln due to flight delays and cancellations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani airlines cancelled up to five thousand flights of total 78.4 thousand flights in 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaz Ydryssov, vice minister of industry and infrastructure development of Kazakhstan, of the five thousand flights cancelled, 2.1 thousand were cancelled due to operational reasons, and 2.9 thousand due to commercial reasons.

The flight regularity rate stood at 74% last year dropping from 82% in 2021. Among the main causes for delays were technical issues, passenger handling, luggage loading and unloading, weather conditions, human error, and so on.

According to Ydryssov, the Kazakhstani airlines have faced nine administrative fines for 25.2 million tenge in 2022-23.