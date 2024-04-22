Kazakhstani Aiya Nupbai claims ITF junior doubles title in France

Kazakhstan’s Aiya Nupbai claimed the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors doubles title in Istres, France, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Aiya Nupbai of Kazakhstan paired with Victoria Milovanova of Russia beat the tournament’s top seeded duo Julia Stusek of Germany and Laima Vladson of Lithuania 6-4, 7-5.

Asylzhan Arystanbekova and Sandugash Kenzhibayeva of Kazakhstan won over Italian-Japanese duo of Irene Lavino and Haine Ogata 6-4, 6-4 at the ITF W15 Shymkent 2024 doubles tournament in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstani Grigoriy Lomakin and Pavel Verbin outperformed fourth-seeded pair of the tournament Aleksandre Bakshi and Niklas Schell 7-6 (7-1), 6-3 at the M15 Shymkent 2024 doubles tennis tournament.

Safina Safiulina of Kazakhstan and Tarita Hongsyok of Thailand ended up defeating Russian tandem Anastasia Timoshenko and Sofya Vedernikova 4-6, 6-3, 13-11 in the ITF Girls’ Juniors J30 doubles tournament in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Kazakhstani Nikita Nikolenko and Tikhon Sorokin defeated the Thai-Indian duo of Pavornpruch Nganbunsri and Gautam Venkatraman 6-3, 6-2 at the ITF Boys’ Juniors J30 doubles tournament.