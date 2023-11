ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Ali Akhmedov (6-0, 5KO) held a fight vs. Gambian Patrick Mendy (17-12-2, 1 КО) in Poland's Siemiatycze, Sports.kz reported.

By a unanimous decision of judges Akhmedov grabbed the win in light heavyweight division.

Earlier, Kazakh Ali Baloyev (2-0, 2KO) knocked out Polish sportsman Artur Nawrocki (1-2) within the same boxing evening.