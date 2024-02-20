Kazakhstani Akkanat Smagulova triumphs at prestigious int’l dance contest in Germany

Kazakhstani Akkanat Smagulova, artist of the Gulder ensemble of the Roza Baglanova Kazakhconcert State Academic Concert Organization, grabs gold at the prestigious international dance competition TANZOLYMP held in Germany, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh ministry of culture and information.

Kazakhstan’s Akkanat Smagulova performed dances ‘Akku’ choreographed by Anvara Sadykova and ‘Yerke bala’ by Almat Shamiyev during the contest.

According to the culture ministry’s press service, the contest brought together over 800 contenders, of whom 34 made it to the selection round and had a chance to perform at the gala concert. Kazakhstan’s Akkanat Smagulova was the only contender to perform in the folk dance nomination.

Photo: press service of Kazakh culture and information ministry

It was added that the jury of the annual TANZOLYMP festive contest included the merited culture and art figures as well as qualified dance teachers.