Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov advances at ATP 250 doubles event in Great Britain

Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov made a debut at the Eastbourne International 2023 doubles event

Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan paired with Gonzalo Escobar of Ecuador defeated the Sweden-Japanese duo of Andre Goransson and Ben McLachlan 6-7, 7-6, 10-5 in the Round of 16 of the ATP 250 doubles tournament in Eastbourne, GB. The match lasted for two hours and 12 minutes.

The Kazakhstani is currently takes 53rd spot in the ATP Doubles Ranking.