Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov advances to quarterfinal of doubles tennis tournament in Sweden

BASTAD. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Aleksandr Nedovyesov paired with Gonzalo Escobar of Ecuador reached the quarterfinal of the ATP 250 doubles tennis event in Båstad, Sweden, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Nedovyesov and Escobar defeated the Swedish duo of Leo Borg and Simon Freund 6-1, 6-4 in the first-round match at the 2023 Swedish Open.

In the quarterfinal of the doubles tournament, the Kazakh-Ecuadorian tandem is to take on the winners of the match Belgian Sander Gillé and Joran Vliegen vs. Serbian Nikola Ćaćić and Dušan Lajović.