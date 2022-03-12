Kazakhstani Alexander Gerlits 5th in 12.5km race at 2022 Beijing Paralympics

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Alexander Gerlits was placed fifth in the men's middle distance standing event at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Wang Chenyang was the fastest in the men's cross-country middle distance standing. Benjamin Daviet of France took the silver. Cai Jiayun came in third.



