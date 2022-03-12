EN
    13:15, 12 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Alexander Gerlits 5th in 12.5km race at 2022 Beijing Paralympics

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Alexander Gerlits was placed fifth in the men's middle distance standing event at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstani para skier Alexander Gerlits came fifth in the 12.5km race at the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing, China.

    Wang Chenyang was the fastest in the men's cross-country middle distance standing. Benjamin Daviet of France took the silver. Cai Jiayun came in third.



