Kazakhstani Alexander Nodovyesov reaches Surbiton Trophy final

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Alexander Nedovyesov paired with Pakistan's Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi reached the final of the ATP Challenger tournament in doubles taking place in Surbiton, the United Kingdom, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Nedovyesov and Qureshi defeated Divij Sharan of India and Artem Sitak of New Zealand in the semi-final match of the Surbiton Trophy 7-5, 6-3.



