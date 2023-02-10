EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:45, 10 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Alina Daurenova wins women's 500m bronze at 2023 ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating Championships

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Alina Daurenova claimed bronze at the 2023 ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating Championships in Inzell, Germany, Kazinform cites the Kazakh culture and sport ministry.

    On day one of the tournament, Kazakhstan's Alina Daurenova settled for bronze in the women's 500m race. Italian Serena Pergher claimed gold and Dutch Angel Daleman silver.

    The 2023 ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating Championships taking place in Inzell, Germany have brought together 149 athletes from 23 countries.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!