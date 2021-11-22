EN
    Kazakhstani Aliya Iskakova receives UBCP/ACTRA AWARDS 2021 for Stunt Performance

    NURS-ULTAN. KAZINFORM The Nomad Stunts performer Aliya Iskakova of Kazakhstan has earned the UBCP/ACTRA AWARDS 2021 in Canada, the Nomad Stunts official Facebook account reads.

    «The awarding ceremony of the UBCP/ACTRA AWARDS 2021 took place today. The fight with participation of Aliya Iskakova in Kung-Fu TV series was acknowledged the Best Stunt Performance,» the post reads.

    Notably, Aliya performed the stunts for Yvonne Chapman in King-Fu series.


