Kazakhstani Aliya Iskakova receives UBCP/ACTRA AWARDS 2021 for Stunt Performance

NURS-ULTAN. KAZINFORM The Nomad Stunts performer Aliya Iskakova of Kazakhstan has earned the UBCP/ACTRA AWARDS 2021 in Canada, the Nomad Stunts official Facebook account reads.

«The awarding ceremony of the UBCP/ACTRA AWARDS 2021 took place today. The fight with participation of Aliya Iskakova in Kung-Fu TV series was acknowledged the Best Stunt Performance,» the post reads.

Notably, Aliya performed the stunts for Yvonne Chapman in King-Fu series.