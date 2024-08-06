Kazakhstani Amir Maimuratov beats Olympic record in men’s speed climbing at Paris 2024 Olympics

Kazakhstan’s Amir Maimuratov got off to a great start finishing second in the Men’s Speed Climbing Qualification Round at the ongoing Olympic Games in Paris, France, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

Amir Maimuratov of Kazakhstan scaled Wall A in the Men’s Speed Climbing Qualification Round in an Olympic record of 4.89 seconds, clinching the second place.

Indonesia’s Veddriq Leonardo equaled the world record 4.79-second time.

Photo: NOC

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are set to run from July 26 through August 11. The ongoing Games brought together 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees. Team Kazakhstan is represented by 80 athletes in 25 sports.

