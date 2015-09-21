Kazakhstani and Australian ore mining companies signed coop memorandum (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Republican Association of Mining and Metallurgical Enterprises and Australian Austmine Company signed the memorandum on cooperation and partnership.

The ceremony of signing was held within the framework of the Kazakh-Australian mining seminar on the theme "Cooperation between Australian and Kazakhstani companies - way to sustainable development of mining sector". Besides, discussions focused on the relevant issues of the sector and presentations of Australian companies to the participants of the seminar were held within the seminar.

"We sign the memorandum that provides for closer cooperation between the companies of Austmine and our Association. Today, when the mining sector of Kazakhstan is rapidly developing we need introduction of new technologies that the new memorandum implies," First Deputy Executive Director of the Association T. Mukhanov commented.

Besides, it is planned to cooperate in the sphere of development of geological sector of Kazakhstan by means of adjusting of Australian technologies in Kazakhstan. One of the priority directions in the partnership between the companies will be preparation of specialists for the sector.