Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev out of Capri Watch Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tennis player Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan crashed out of the opening round of the Capri Watch Cup with the prize fund of €42,500 on Tuesday.

He lost to 2nd-seed Rogerio Dutra Silva, 32, from Brazil in straight sets 6-1, 6-0.



It is worth mentioning that the two players met on court 10 years ago in the Italian city of Bergamo and Silva won the match with the same core 6-1, 6-0.



In the second-round match Silva will play against Jozef Kovalik from Slovakia.



Source: ATP