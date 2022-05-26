Kazakhstani Anna Danilina advances at Grand Slam tournament in France

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina advanced at the Roland Garros doubles, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Anna Danilina paired with Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia beat Japanese duo Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the 1/32 finals of the French Open.

In the one hour and 52 minutes match the Kazakh-Brazilian tandem hit four aces, made one double fault, and won 12 points, and four games in a row.



