    22:02, 26 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Anna Danilina advances at Grand Slam tournament in France

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina advanced at the Roland Garros doubles, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Anna Danilina paired with Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia beat Japanese duo Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the 1/32 finals of the French Open.

    In the one hour and 52 minutes match the Kazakh-Brazilian tandem hit four aces, made one double fault, and won 12 points, and four games in a row.



    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
