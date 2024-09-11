Kazakhstani Anna Danilina advances at WTA Guadalajara Open Akron

Paired with Russian Irina Khromacheva, Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan has successfully started their performance at the WTA Guadalajara Open Akron 2024 in Mexico, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Kazakh-Russian duo defeated American Kayla Day and Rebecca Marino of Canada in two sets with a score of 6:0, 6:2.

Danilina and Khromacheva are seeded third at the tournament, which is the first for this duo after the U.S. Open.

Danilina is currently ranked 40th in the WTA Doubles Rankings, the best result among Kazakhstani tennis players.

The 2024 Guadalajara Open Akron, also known as the Guadalajara Open Akron presented by Santander for sponsorship reasons, is set to take place from September 9 to 15, 2024, at the Panamerican Tennis Center in Zapopan, Guadalajara, Mexico. This prestigious women’s tennis tournament, played on outdoor hard courts, is part of the 2024 WTA Tour and has been downgraded from a WTA 1000 event to a WTA 500 for this edition.