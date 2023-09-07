Kazakhstani Anna Danilina learns her opponents in 2023 US Open mixed doubles final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Anna Danilina and Finnish Harri Heliövaara learn their opponents in the 2023 US Open mixed doubles final, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Danilina and Heliövaara are to take on American duo of Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek in the final match at the 2023 US Open mixed doubles.

Notably, the Kazakh-Finnish duo beat Ena Shibahara of Japan and Mate Pavić of Croatia 7-6, 6-4 in the semifinal of the tournament.