ASTANA. KAZINFORM Anna Danilina and Harri Heliövaara defeated Mate Pavić and Ena Shibahara in the mixed doubles semifinals 7:6 (7:2), 6:4 at the now-running US Open 2023, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

In the finals, the Kazakh-Finnish duo will take on the top-seeded American team of Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek on September 9.