Kazakhstani archaeologists discover ancient settlements in Almaty region

Archaeologists of the Kazakh National University named after Al-Farabi have completed an examination of ancient settlements of the Sako-Usun period (6th century BC - 5th century) in the territory of the Almaty region. They have also identified the location of several dwellings, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education indicated the research expedition was conducted as part of the Interdisciplinary (archaeological and historical-ethnographic) study of the cultural heritage of the south-eastern and eastern regions of Kazakhstan (Shu-Ili, Tarbagatai and Alakol), presented by Committee of Science of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Rinat Zhumatayev, Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) led the project

The Bel'bulak settlement was also studied under the supervision of Professor Claudia Chang, an archaeologist from the U.S. The settlement dates back to the Usun period. This year, the structure of several dwellings was discovered. The finds comprise fragments of ceramics and bones of various animals. Samples were taken for interdisciplinary research.

The study involved teachers, researchers, PhD, and master's students of the university. The study of this settlement will continue next season.

The international research was conducted from June 24 to 10 July 2024 as part of the History Department's program to attract international scholars to lecture at summer field schools and participate in research.