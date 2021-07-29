Kazakhstani archer Abdullin reaches Tokyo Olympics 1/8 Eliminations

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani archer Ilfat Abdullin advanced to the Men’s Individual 1/8 Eliminations at the Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

The Kazakhstani eliminated Dutch Steve Wijler 6-4 in the Men’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations.

Earlier in the Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations Abdullin outperformed British James Woodgate 7-3.

Abdullin will take on Chinese Li Jialun in the Men’s Individual 1/8 Eliminations on July 31.

So far Kazakhstani athletes have collected three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.