Kazakhstani archer wins bronze at Asian Archery Championships 2021

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s archers Sergey Khristich won bronze at the Asian Archery Championships 2021 in Bangladesh, India, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Khristich beat Mohit of India in the Compound Men Bronze event 148:145.

It bears to remind that Team Kazakhstan have already collected three medals at the championships. Kazakhstani archers scored silver and bronze in male and female events, respectively.