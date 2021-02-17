Kazakhstani arrived from Maldives tests positive for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 13 international flights from Germany, South Korea, Malta, Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan arrived in Kazakhstan, with a total of 1,975 passengers on board, on February 16, 2021, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Four flights with 350 passengers on board (4 without PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city. Nine flights with 1,662 passengers on board (209 with no PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in Almaty city.

Of 1,972 passengers arrived on February 16, 2021, 1,759 had PCR test certificates with a negative result, while 213 had no such certificates.

The passengers with no COVID-19 PCR test certificates were tested for the disease and are in quarantine facilities.

It is said that one passenger arrived on Malé-Almaty flight on February 15, 2021 t ested positive for the coronavirus infection.