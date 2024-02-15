Kazakhstani artist gifts her painting to Kazakh embassy in US

Kazakh artist Dayana Beissenova gifted her painting symbolizing the progress of Kazakhstan to the country’s embassy in the US, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The painting called ‘Engine’ was done in the Spiritual Abstract Art style.

According to the Kazakhstani painter, the work represents Kazakhstan’s progress in all spheres, including art, hence the name ‘Engine’.

The philosophy of inner engineering lies in the creation of the painting. That is, one has the power to create a reality and space for themselves. By changing conscience, one can change surroundings, said Dayana.

The New York Art Academy graduate runs her own art studio in New York City. She is also a member of the American Artists Association. The Kazakhstani shared her dream of holding an exhibition of her paintings in her native city of Almaty.

For his part, Kazakh ambassador to the US Yerzhan Ashikbayev thanked the Kazakhstani artist for the symbolic gift.