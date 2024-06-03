Kazakhstani artist Nurbol Nurakhmet's show debuts in London

Renowned Kazakhstani artist Nurbol Nurakhmet is set to debut his solo exhibition, "Panopticon: The Unsettled Body," at Three Highgate Gallery in London, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Presented by Ainalaiyn space and Three Highgate gallery, Nurakhmet’s work pushes the boundaries of traditional space, blending interiors, landscapes, and spaces of memory, history, and political ideology. His large-scale paintings, drawings, and collages focus on the human body as a site of subjectivity and memory.

The exhibition draws inspiration from the concept of the panopticon, an eighteenth-century idea by philosopher Jeremy Bentham. The panopticon, a theoretical prison with a central watchtower allowing guards to observe inmates without being seen, symbolises constant surveillance and discipline. Nurakhmet's works explore how such dynamics shape human experience.

Photo credit: instagram.com/threehighgate

In his new works, Nurakhmet uses gestural oil paints to create scenes of timelessness and unresolved bodies. His vibrant colours and textured surfaces evoke the styles of artists like Arshile Gorky and Lee Krasner. His figures, often depicted nude and faceless, suggest vulnerability and surrealism, reflecting the erasure of identity within the panopticon’s power dynamics.

Photo credit: instagram.com/threehighgate

Highlighted pieces in the exhibition include "Waiting room" (2018), "Short cut" (2021), and "Garden time" (2021), which showcase Nurakhmet’s dynamic approach to depicting the human form in states of transition and contemplation.

Photo credit: Nurbol Nurakhmet/Three Highgate

Photo credit: Nurbol Nurakhmet/Three Highgate

Photo credit: Nurbol Nurakhmet/Three Highgate

The exhibition is curated by Indira Dyussebayeva-Ziyabek, with assistance from Phoebe Bradley-White, in collaboration with Three Highgate Gallery.

About Nurbol Nurakhmet

Born in 1986, Nurbol Nurakhmet is a Kazakh artist specialising in painting, collage, drawing, and lithography. He trained at the Kazakh National Academy of Art and the Academy of Art at the University of San Francisco. Nurakhmet’s work delves into the complexities of individual and collective experiences, political violence, and identity loss. His art has been showcased internationally in South Korea, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and the USA.

About Three Highgate

Three Highgate is a prominent art gallery and creative hub in Highgate Village, London. The gallery promotes both emerging and established artists and hosts a range of cultural events, including theatre, literature, music, dance, film, and poetry.

About Ainalaiyn space

Founded in 2022 by Indira Dyussebayeva-Ziyabek, Ainalaiyn space is a nomadic arts project based in London. The project emphasises interdisciplinary art, collaborating with international artists, curators, and researchers, and focusing on learning, research, and experimentation.