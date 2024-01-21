Kazakhstani athlete claims bronze in 1,000m short track event at Gangwon 2024

Kazakhstan’s Polina Omelchuk won bronze in the 1,000m short track speed skating event at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics in Gangwon province, South Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

The Kazakhstani short track speed skater finished the distance in 1:41.600.

China’s Li Jinzi claimed the 1,000m short track gold, followed by her compatriot Yang Jingru.

Kazakhstan has so far won two medals, including one gold, at the tournament.