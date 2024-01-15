Kazakhstani athletes to jet off to Gangwon for 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games

Kazakhstan’s youth national team is expected to jet off to South Korea today to participate in the upcoming Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Kazakhstan’s athletes left the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne without medals and this time they are more than willing to win.

“All athletes are well-prepared. We look forward to medals in short track, ice speed skating. The entire team is well-prepared for the games. I think this time we won’t return empty-handed,” advisor to Minister of Tourism and Sports Dias Akhmetsharip says.

Photo credit: Adlet Beremkulov / Kazinform

Akhmetsharip noted that the International Olympic Committee organizes the Youth Olympic Games in order to unite the youth and ignite the solidarity and love for sports. He believes that this is the first step to the Olympic Games.

“Kazakhstan’s young athletes earned 30 licenses for the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Gangwon,”said Akhmetsharip, adding that this will be a good start for the Olympic season for 42 young athletes representing Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Ministry of Tourism and Sport

After the controversy with the uniform during the Asian Games in Hangzhou this summer, the ministry took into account all faults. It was stressed that a local company was picked to design and develop the nation team’s uniform.

Akhmetsharip believes that a traditional Kazakh skullcap developed for the Winter Youth Olympic Games will add special charm to the uniform.