Kazakhstani athlete wins international race walking competitions in Lithuania

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani female athlete Kristina Morozova participated in the International Race Walking Meeting in Druskininkai, Lithuania, the press service of the Athletic Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.

5 athletes of Kazakhstan qualified for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games to be held in October in Buenos Aires, Argentina. 17-year-old Kristina Morozova from North Kazakhstan region, who competes in race walking, is one of them.

On September 8, Morozova in the International Race Walking Meeting that is traditionally hosted by Druskininkai in early autumn. Kristina Morozova competed in the 3-kilometer race for those born in 2001-2002. Crossing the line in 14 minutes and 51 seconds, she came in first.

At Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympics, Kristina Morozova will partake in the 5 km race. The first competition day is October 11.







Photo credit: kazathletics.kz