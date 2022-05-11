Kazakhstani athletes clinch 3 bronze medals at 24th Summer Deaflympics in Brazil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani athletes hauled three bronze medals at the 24th Summer Deaflympics in Brazil, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Center of sport training of physically disabled people.

On Day 10 of the Deaflympics, Kazakhstani track and field athlete Olga Khizhnyakova collected bronze by launching female hammer to the distance of 29,89m. This is the second medal for Khizhnyakova at the event.

The same day Rauan Beisebay scooped bronze in the Men’s pole jump event.

Another Kazakhstani Farkhad Kystaubayev also won bronze in the 110 meters with male barrier event.

Faina Meirmanova of Kazakhstan was ranked 5th in the female long jump event.

The 24th Summer Deaflympics is held in the Brazilian city of Caxias Do Sul. The event brought together over 4,000 athletes from 100 countries of the world.