Kazakhstani athletes collect 3 medals at Asian U20 athletics Championships in S. Korea

YECHEON. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani track and field athletes hauled three medals at the Asian U20 athletics Championships in Yecheon, South Korea, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstani Akbayan Nurmamet captured silver in the 800m event.

Yasmina Toxanbayeva of Kazakhstan earned bronze in the 10,000m race walk event.

Another bronze went to Kazakhstani Anastassiya Koloda who finished third in the 400m hurdles event.

The Asian U20 athletics Championships will run in Yecheon through June 7.