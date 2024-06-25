Kazakhstani athletes competing at UWW U17, U23 Asian Wrestling Championships Amman 2024 with 15 medals so far

Kazakhstan has so far claimed one gold, two silver and 12 bronze medals at the ongoing Under-17 Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The continental championships held at the Princess Sumaya Hall in Al Hussein Youth City in Amman brought together over 450 athletes from 20 countries.

Dossbol Shamil of Kazakhstan claimed gold in the men’s U17 Greco-Roman 60kg competition, after defeating Farukh Yuldoshev from Uzbekistan. Kazakhstani male Greco-Roman wrestlers also hauled two silvers.

Kazakhstan took fourth place in the U17 Asian Women’s Wrestling Championships standings with a total of 130 points. India topped the standings with a score of 220 points, followed by China (162) and Japan (156).

So far, Bekdaulet Akimzhan, Amir Orazbayev and Beibarys Yergali claimed bronze in the men’s freestyle 65, 71 and 80kg events, respectively, at the U17 Asian Wrestling Championship.

The UWW U23 Asian Wrestling Championships 2024 are set to kick off on June 27.