Kazakhstani athletes discover draw for Olympic judo events
On August 6, Kazakhstani judoka Yeldos Smetov will face off with Mohamed Elhadi Elkawisah of Lebanon in Men -60kg elimination Round of 32.
Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh of Kazakhstan will take on Taciana Lima of Guinea Bissau in Women -48kg Elimination Round of 16 the same day.
On Sunday (August 7), Zhansay Smagulov is set to clash with Belgian Jasper Lefevere in Men -66kg Elimination Round of 64.
On August 8, Didar Khamza of Kazakhstan will vie against Faye Njie from Gambia in Men -73kg Elimination Round of 64.
On Tuesday (August 9), Marian Urdabayeva of Kazakhstan is expected to fight against Chinese Juxia Yang in Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32.
On August 11, Maxim Rakov, probably the most decorated judoka in Kazakhstan, will face Estonian Grigori Minaskin in Men -100kg Elimination Round of 32.