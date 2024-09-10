Kazakhstani athletes haul 13 medals in Uzbek traditional wrestling Kurash at Nomad Games in Kazakh capital

Team Kazakhstan claimed a total of 13 medals in the Kurash Uzbek traditional wrestling events at the 5th World Nomad Games taking place in Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

On day two of the Games, Kazakhstani athletes won seven medals. Silver medals went to Yernur Suleimenov (-60kg), Aibek Kazakbayev (-66kg), Tolganay Abeuova (-57kg) and Nuridin Shaimerden (-73kg). Kazakhstan’s Marat Nigmatullayev (-60kg), Altynai Nurkhanova (-57kg) and Adilet Akhmetgali (-73kg) took bronze.

To note, the 5th World Nomad Games will run through September 13 in the Kazakh capital of Astana.