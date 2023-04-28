Kazakhstani athletes haul 2 medals at Asian U18 Athletics Championships in Tashkent

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan claimed two medals at the ongoing Asian U18 Athletics Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Athletics Federation.

On Day 1 of the tournament, Kazakhstani Ayana Bolatbekkyzy took the second place in the women’s 1,500m event with a result of 4:36.75

Maksim Balabin of Kazakhstan claimed the pole vault bronze with a clearance of 4.45m.