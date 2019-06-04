Kazakhstani athletes return Olympic medals they were stripped of

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani athletes Svetlana Podobedova and Irina Nekrassova returned Olympic medals they had been stripped of, Kazinform cites the press service of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"The National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan urged the athletes to strictly adhere to the Olympic Charter regulations and for maintaining the image of Kazakhstan's athletes in the eyes of the world's sports community. Svetlana Podobedova returned the London Olympics gold medal, and Irina Nekrassova gave back the silver one she hauled at the Beijing Olympics. The return of Olympic medals is the execution by athletes of the decision of the disciplinary commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) over anti-doping rule violations," the NOC's statement said.



It is to be recalled that in 2016, the results of seven weightlifters and two wrestlers of Kazakhstan, who participated in the XXIX and XXX Summer Olympics (Beijing 2008 and London 2012), were annulled due to anti-doping rule violations.