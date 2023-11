Kazakhstani athletes to vie at 2022 World Judo Masters in Israel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is to take part in the 2022 Judo World Masters to be held in Jerusalem, Israel, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

The roster of the country’s women’s judo team includes Abiba Abuzhakyova (48kg), Sevara Nishanbayeva (57kg), Aruna Zhangeldina (-78kg), and Kamila Berlikash (+78kg).

As for men, the country will be represented by Yeldos Smetov (60kg), Bauyrzhan Narbayev (60kg), Magzhan Shamshadin (60kg), Gusman Kyrgyzbayev (66kg), Daniyar Shamshayev (73kg), Zhansai Smagulov (73kg), Abylaikhan Zhubanzar (81kg), Didar Khamza (90kg), and Nurlykhan Sharkhan (-100kg).

Photo: olympic.kz